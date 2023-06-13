NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.39, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. SMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.85, offering almost -88.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.47% since then. We note from NuScale Power Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.73K.

NuScale Power Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SMR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuScale Power Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.71 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.23% year-to-date, but still up 5.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 1.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

NuScale Power Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.17 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 647.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NuScale Power Corporation to make $15.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.50%.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.68% of NuScale Power Corporation shares, and 50.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.70%. NuScale Power Corporation stock is held by 145 institutions, with G.F.W. Energy XII, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.39% of the shares, which is about 4.7 million shares worth $42.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.75% or 3.49 million shares worth $31.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $16.23 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $13.28 million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.