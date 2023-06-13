NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.68, and it changed around $0.34 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.18B. NOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.83, offering almost -58.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.84% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 million.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.03 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 5.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.59 percent over the past six months and at a 238.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 325.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.73 billion and $1.89 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.20%. NOV Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 160.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.00% per year for the next five years.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of NOV Inc. shares, and 94.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.11%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 532 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 38.93 million shares worth $609.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.59% or 37.75 million shares worth $591.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 26.91 million shares worth $421.34 million, making up 6.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $191.56 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.