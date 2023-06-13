NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.69, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.02B. NXE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.11, offering almost -8.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.72% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NXE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.84 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.87% year-to-date, but still up 7.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is 14.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXE is forecast to be at a low of $5.07 and a high of $8.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.80 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.95% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, and 33.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.84%. NexGen Energy Ltd. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.99% of the shares, which is about 19.44 million shares worth $74.44 million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with 2.30% or 11.22 million shares worth $42.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 18.76 million shares worth $71.84 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 10.52 million shares worth around $46.61 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.