Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.07M. NAVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.89, offering almost -888.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Instantly NAVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0955 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.90% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is -33.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAVB is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8788.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8788.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders