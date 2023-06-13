MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost -282.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.35% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.87% year-to-date, but still down -2.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 62.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.84 day(s).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -266.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MultiPlan Corporation to make $235.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $290.13 million and $284.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.20%.

MultiPlan Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -672.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.80% per year for the next five years.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders