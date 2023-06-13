Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $127.11, and it changed around $3.59 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.73B. MRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $217.25, offering almost -70.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $115.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.5% since then. We note from Moderna Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Moderna Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended MRNA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Moderna Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.1 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 127.65 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is -1.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNA is forecast to be at a low of $82.00 and a high of $430.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moderna Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.33 percent over the past six months and at a -115.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -178.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -61.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $319.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Moderna Inc. to make $2.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.75 billion and $3.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -93.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.10%.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.