MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.64, and it changed around $0.43 or 2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.62B. MNSO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.49, offering almost -10.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.77% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

MINISO Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNSO as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.02 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.40% year-to-date, but still up 1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 6.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNSO is forecast to be at a low of $37.64 and a high of $185.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -954.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -113.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

MINISO Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.42 percent over the past six months and at a 128.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $432.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MINISO Group Holding Limited to make $462.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $322.04 million and $390.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 75.99%. MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 140.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 50.01% per year for the next five years.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 10.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.04% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, and 19.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.88%. MINISO Group Holding Limited stock is held by 144 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 13.54 million shares worth $239.54 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 2.08% or 6.58 million shares worth $116.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $20.79 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $20.44 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.