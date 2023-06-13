Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $42.50 In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.90, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31B. LAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.10, offering almost -58.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.89% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.63 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.28% year-to-date, but still down -2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -2.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $42.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.00 percent over the past six months and at a 151.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to make $59.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.80%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.63% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 34.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.52%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 344 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 15.0 million shares worth $326.45 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd, with 4.84% or 7.72 million shares worth $167.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $31.22 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $26.27 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.