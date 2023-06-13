Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR).

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.91M. WHLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -452.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.64% since then. We note from Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53960.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.96K.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Instantly WHLR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7800 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.31% year-to-date, but still down -15.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) is -32.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WHLR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -719.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -719.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WHLR Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.63% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares, and 33.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.95%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Stilwell Value LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 1.18 million shares worth $1.5 million.

Eidelman Virant Capital, with 7.13% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.