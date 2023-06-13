Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND).

In the last trading session, 16.45 million shares of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.95, and it changed around -$0.23 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. SAND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.91, offering almost -39.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.89% since then. We note from Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SAND as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.49 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.89% year-to-date, but still down -8.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is -13.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAND is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $9.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.78 percent over the past six months and at a -9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.31%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, and 59.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.43%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.06% of the shares, which is about 47.97 million shares worth $278.71 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 10.50% or 31.38 million shares worth $182.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 17.47 million shares worth $101.48 million, making up 5.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.96 million shares worth around $63.66 million, which represents about 3.67% of the total shares outstanding.