Let’s Get Started On The SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.31, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70B. SWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.78, offering almost -45.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.51% since then. We note from SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 682.25K.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SWTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.26 for the current quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.33 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.00% year-to-date, but still up 2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is -1.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWTX is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.48 percent over the past six months and at a 5.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.90% in the next quarter.

5 analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.52% of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.39%. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 9.37 million shares worth $241.31 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 7.20% or 4.5 million shares worth $115.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.72 million shares worth $86.9 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $83.82 million, which represents about 4.20% of the total shares outstanding.