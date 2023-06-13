Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -36.39%

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.38 or 21.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.89M. LEJU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -357.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.09% since then. We note from Leju Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.10K.

Leju Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LEJU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leju Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Instantly LEJU has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.2700 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.65% year-to-date, but still up 22.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is -3.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEJU is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1574.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1574.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.20%.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Leju Holdings Limited shares, and 1.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.32%. Leju Holdings Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 93820.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.05% or 62699.0 shares worth $68341.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 58468.0 shares worth $68992.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Discovery Fd held roughly 35352.0 shares worth around $41715.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.