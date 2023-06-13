Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.14, and it changed around $2.39 or 10.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. KYMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.85, offering almost -58.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.69% since then. We note from Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.24K.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended KYMR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.41 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is -10.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KYMR is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -269.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.05 percent over the past six months and at a 7.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics Inc. to make $19.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.51 million and $15.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.90%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -37.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.90% per year for the next five years.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.14% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 105.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.56%. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.59% of the shares, which is about 5.86 million shares worth $147.28 million.

BVF Inc., with 8.57% or 4.74 million shares worth $119.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $60.16 million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $45.97 million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.