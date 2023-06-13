JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 7.34 million shares of the JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.70, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.49B. JD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.29, offering almost -86.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.98% since then. We note from JD.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.80 million.

JD.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 51 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 36 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JD.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.83 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.62% year-to-date, but still up 1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -2.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $394.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JD is forecast to be at a low of $197.92 and a high of $681.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1756.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -439.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.21 percent over the past six months and at a 8.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect JD.com Inc. to make $35.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 139.90%. JD.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 384.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.12% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.05% of JD.com Inc. shares, and 17.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.45%. JD.com Inc. stock is held by 832 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 24.08 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.48% or 20.24 million shares worth $888.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco Global Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.26 million shares worth $576.14 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Fund held roughly 6.6 million shares worth around $392.69 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.