It’s Easy To Bet On Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. CDE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -37.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.26% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.68 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CDE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.49% year-to-date, but still up 6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is -0.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.60 percent over the past six months and at a 53.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc. to make $246.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204.12 million and $182.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.30%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.73% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares, and 66.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.52%. Coeur Mining Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.94% of the shares, which is about 29.79 million shares worth $118.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.27% or 27.53 million shares worth $109.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 17.32 million shares worth $69.1 million, making up 5.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 15.99 million shares worth around $49.89 million, which represents about 4.98% of the total shares outstanding.