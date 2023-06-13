It’s Easy To Bet On Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 6.51 million shares of the Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $844.92M. ARDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -28.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.72% since then. We note from Ardelyx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Ardelyx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARDX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ardelyx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.26 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.00% year-to-date, but still up 9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is -6.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARDX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Ardelyx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 119.23 percent over the past six months and at a -2.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ardelyx Inc. to make $17.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.53 million and $3.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 480.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 348.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Ardelyx Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Ardelyx Inc. shares, and 41.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.63%. Ardelyx Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.31% of the shares, which is about 22.11 million shares worth $105.91 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.09% or 15.2 million shares worth $72.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.27 million shares worth $15.01 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $8.38 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.