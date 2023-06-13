Is Sonic Foundry Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOFO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 8.24 million shares of the Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.24 or 27.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.39M. SOFO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.09, offering almost -88.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.53% since then. We note from Sonic Foundry Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.78K.

Sonic Foundry Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOFO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonic Foundry Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) trade information

Instantly SOFO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.67% year-to-date, but still up 24.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) is 36.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -170.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -170.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sonic Foundry Inc. to make $8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.40%. Sonic Foundry Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -301.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

SOFO Dividends

Sonic Foundry Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.01% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares, and 5.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.93%. Sonic Foundry Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Roumell Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC, with 1.01% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6516.0 shares worth around $5864.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.