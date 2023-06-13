Is Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (NYSE: LSPD) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.16, and it changed around $1.12 or 7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19B. LSPD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.93, offering almost -60.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.96% since then. We note from Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LSPD as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Instantly LSPD has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.18 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.01% year-to-date, but still up 9.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 10.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSPD is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $37.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.18 percent over the past six months and at a 94.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 140.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $197.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. to make $213.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $173.88 million and $182.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.20%.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.94% of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, and 61.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.10%. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock is held by 230 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.04% of the shares, which is about 24.29 million shares worth $368.66 million.

FIL LTD, with 10.30% or 15.59 million shares worth $236.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $29.01 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $32.39 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.