Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.47, and it changed around $4.46 or 10.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. INTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.04, offering almost 2.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.11% since then. We note from Intapp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.97K.

Intapp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INTA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intapp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) trade information

Instantly INTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.11 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.35% year-to-date, but still up 10.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) is 9.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTA is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) estimates and forecasts

Intapp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 113.71 percent over the past six months and at a 175.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $93.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Intapp Inc. to make $93.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $75.52 million and $76.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

Intapp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -53.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

INTA Dividends

Intapp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of Intapp Inc. shares, and 81.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.74%. Intapp Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 33.84% of the shares, which is about 22.13 million shares worth $992.45 million.

Great Hill Partners LP, with 27.91% or 18.26 million shares worth $818.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $65.0 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $22.77 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.