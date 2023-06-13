Inseego Corp.â€™s (INSG): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.82M. INSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -257.78% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.78% since then. We note from Inseego Corp.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Inseego Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended INSG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inseego Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Instantly INSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 13.46%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 6.82% year-to-date, but still down -10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is -2.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INSG is forecast to be at a low of $1.15 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Inseego Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -29.69 percent over the past six months and at a 78.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Inseego Corp. to make $54.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.86 million and $69.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%. Inseego Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -30.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Inseego Corp. shares, and 47.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.98%. Inseego Corp. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Aviva Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.77% of the shares, which is about 20.65 million shares worth $12.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.82% or 6.4 million shares worth $3.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $2.56 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $1.62 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.