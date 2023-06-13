If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.57, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. VNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.67, offering almost -103.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.94% since then. We note from Vornado Realty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Instantly VNO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.09 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.18% year-to-date, but still up 11.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is 17.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.41 percent over the past six months and at a -20.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -73.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $444.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to make $453.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $453.49 million and $451.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.50%. Vornado Realty Trust earnings are expected to increase by -505.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.33% per year for the next five years.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 9.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.08% of Vornado Realty Trust shares, and 91.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.06%. Vornado Realty Trust stock is held by 544 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.98% of the shares, which is about 24.91 million shares worth $387.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.66% or 20.45 million shares worth $318.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 7.27 million shares worth $113.21 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $91.21 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.