iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) were traded, and its beta was -3.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.41M. IBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.51, offering almost -2161.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.68% since then. We note from iBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.99K.

iBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IBIO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.42 for the current quarter.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8420 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.93% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is -27.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBIO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -173.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.00%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect iBio Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $168k and $1.94 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -89.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.40%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.06% of iBio Inc. shares, and 18.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.24%. iBio Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.13% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $1.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.09% or 0.52 million shares worth $1.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.