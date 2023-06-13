Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Stocks (NYSE: CP)

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.06, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.66B. CP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.44, offering almost -8.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.43% since then. We note from Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CP as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Instantly CP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.41 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is -5.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CP is forecast to be at a low of $106.54 and a high of $130.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.41 percent over the past six months and at a 21.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to make $3.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.15 billion and $2.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.10%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings are expected to increase by -9.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.34% per year for the next five years.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, and 77.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.33%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock is held by 1,284 institutions, with TCI Fund Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.00% of the shares, which is about 55.86 million shares worth $4.3 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 5.76% or 53.65 million shares worth $4.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 12.26 million shares worth $966.99 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held roughly 10.48 million shares worth around $781.72 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.