Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)

In today’s recent session, 20.35 million shares of the YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.28 or 22.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.97M. YS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.44, offering almost -1113.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.50K.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Instantly YS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.84% year-to-date, but still up 6.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) is 14.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. shares, and 15.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.81%. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.62% of the shares, which is about 4.3 million shares worth $6.88 million.

FIL LTD, with 2.92% or 2.72 million shares worth $4.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $2.07 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 42915.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.