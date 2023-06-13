Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $129.80, and it changed around -$0.98 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.68B. TMUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.38, offering almost -18.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $121.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.19% since then. We note from T-Mobile US Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.51 million.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TMUS as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.7 for the current quarter.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 131.90 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is -9.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMUS is forecast to be at a low of $115.75 and a high of $225.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

T-Mobile US Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.31 percent over the past six months and at a 238.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,988.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 382.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect T-Mobile US Inc. to make $19.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.7 billion and $19.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.40%. T-Mobile US Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 65.36% per year for the next five years.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.51% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares, and 43.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.99%. T-Mobile US Inc. stock is held by 1,693 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.09% of the shares, which is about 49.07 million shares worth $6.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.50% or 41.98 million shares worth $5.45 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 18.91 million shares worth $2.45 billion, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 16.03 million shares worth around $2.08 billion, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.