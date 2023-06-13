Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST)

In the last trading session, 0.72 million shares of the RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.00, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $886.34M. RXST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.53, offering almost -5.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.38% since then. We note from RxSight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.32K.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) trade information

Instantly RXST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.44 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 105.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) is 18.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

RxSight Inc. (RXST) estimates and forecasts

RxSight Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 86.78 percent over the past six months and at a 23.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect RxSight Inc. to make $20.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.36 million and $12.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.70%.

RxSight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -32.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.80% per year for the next five years.

RXST Dividends

RxSight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.96% of RxSight Inc. shares, and 49.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.17%. RxSight Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 3.05 million shares worth $79.37 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 7.79% or 2.65 million shares worth $68.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $12.18 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $10.88 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.