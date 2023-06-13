Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $0.16 or 5.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $549.75M. NRDY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.44, offering almost -40.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from Nerdy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 811.27K.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.44% year-to-date, but still up 23.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is -0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day(s).

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Nerdy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.79 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Nerdy Inc. to make $40.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.19 million and $31.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.50%.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.34% of Nerdy Inc. shares, and 67.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.80%. Nerdy Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.96% of the shares, which is about 11.72 million shares worth $49.0 million.

Greenvale Capital, LLP, with 8.19% or 8.03 million shares worth $33.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 4.42 million shares worth $12.54 million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $3.5 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.