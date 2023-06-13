Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD)

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.96, and it changed around $1.24 or 1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.36B. DD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.40, offering almost -10.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.21% since then. We note from DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Instantly DD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.92 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is 11.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

DuPont de Nemours Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.00 percent over the past six months and at a 6.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect DuPont de Nemours Inc. to make $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.40%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.82% per year for the next five years.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, and 79.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.11%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is held by 1,620 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 38.53 million shares worth $2.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.19% or 32.99 million shares worth $2.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 13.58 million shares worth $963.73 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held roughly 11.86 million shares worth around $841.13 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.