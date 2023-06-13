Future Outlook And Fate Therapeutics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 4.17 million shares of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.41, and it changed around $0.54 or 11.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $579.19M. FATE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.13, offering almost -586.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.69% since then. We note from Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended FATE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.60 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.38% year-to-date, but still up 4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 2.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FATE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.71 percent over the past six months and at a 34.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc. to make $960k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.55 million and $14.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -70.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -93.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.98%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 321 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.07% of the shares, which is about 14.83 million shares worth $84.53 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 13.17% or 12.96 million shares worth $73.86 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.62 million shares worth $22.17 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $25.86 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.