First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $18.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 55.2 million shares of the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around $1.26 or 110.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34M. FWBI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.80, offering almost -3225.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.33% since then. We note from First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 87.98K.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FWBI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1 for the current quarter.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Instantly FWBI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 110.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.0000 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.84% year-to-date, but still up 50.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is -13.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FWBI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -650.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -103.70% in the next quarter.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares, and 4.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.50%. First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.62% of the shares, which is about 89856.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.68% or 13258.0 shares worth $35531.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1127.0 shares worth $4012.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 978.0 shares worth around $5994.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.