FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.20, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. FGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -49.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.59% since then. We note from FibroGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.30K.

FibroGen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FGEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FibroGen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Compugen Ltd. for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.32 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.37% year-to-date, but still down -10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is -2.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGEN is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $37.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

FibroGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.29 percent over the past six months and at a 9.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.40%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.98% of FibroGen Inc. shares, and 82.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.96%. FibroGen Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 14.13 million shares worth $263.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.05% or 8.83 million shares worth $164.78 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.06 million shares worth $81.04 million, making up 5.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 4.24 million shares worth around $100.18 million, which represents about 4.51% of the total shares outstanding.