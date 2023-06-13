Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.72, and it changed around $0.2 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. UUUU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.24, offering almost -22.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.21% since then. We note from Energy Fuels Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.02 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.13% year-to-date, but still up 6.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 10.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.98 day(s).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Energy Fuels Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.01 percent over the past six months and at a 252.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 202.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -45.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.60%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares, and 45.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.34%. Energy Fuels Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.96% of the shares, which is about 7.83 million shares worth $43.7 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 4.74% or 7.5 million shares worth $41.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 7.17 million shares worth $40.02 million, making up 4.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 6.8 million shares worth around $42.23 million, which represents about 4.30% of the total shares outstanding.