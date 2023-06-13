Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.58, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.95M. SOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -109.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.53% since then. We note from Emeren Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.12K.

Emeren Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Emeren Group Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Instantly SOL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.82 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.80% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is -6.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Emeren Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.49 percent over the past six months and at a 412.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Emeren Group Ltd to make $39.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.51 million and $8.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 583.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 376.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.60%. Emeren Group Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -173.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SOL Dividends

Emeren Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Emeren Group Ltd shares, and 47.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.19%. Emeren Group Ltd stock is held by 83 institutions, with Shah Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 92.01% of the shares, which is about 16.07 million shares worth $71.49 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 35.63% or 6.22 million shares worth $27.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $14.78 million, making up 19.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $11.15 million, which represents about 14.35% of the total shares outstanding.