EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH): Decline Of -209.3% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.83, and it changed around $0.81 or 7.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $717.61M. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.84, offering almost -50.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.94% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.44K.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.18 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.88% year-to-date, but still up 9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 7.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EH is forecast to be at a low of $36.59 and a high of $36.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -209.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -209.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 153.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EHang Holdings Limited to make $4.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 312.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.20%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 18.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.04%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 62 institutions, with Axim Planning & Wealth being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 3.04 million shares worth $33.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.57% or 1.32 million shares worth $14.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $6.62 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $5.03 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.