DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $359.08M. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -101.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.85K.

DouYu International Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DOYU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.00% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 5.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOYU is forecast to be at a low of $6.33 and a high of $14.82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1311.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -502.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $185.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited to make $186.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.00%. DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 86.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, and 19.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.38%. DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is held by 90 institutions, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.02% of the shares, which is about 12.87 million shares worth $13.51 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 2.49% or 7.96 million shares worth $8.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $2.14 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.97 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.