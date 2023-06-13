DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 3.17 million shares of the DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.65, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.69B. DCP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.15, offering almost -1.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.52% since then. We note from DCP Midstream LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

DCP Midstream LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DCP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DCP Midstream LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Instantly DCP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.70 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCP is forecast to be at a low of $41.75 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

DCP Midstream LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.25 percent over the past six months and at a -17.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -49.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect DCP Midstream LP to make $3.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.27 billion and $5.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.70%. DCP Midstream LP earnings are expected to increase by 195.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 28.60% per year for the next five years.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.58% of DCP Midstream LP shares, and 36.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.70%. DCP Midstream LP stock is held by 174 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 8.8 million shares worth $367.19 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 3.77% or 7.86 million shares worth $327.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 13.53 million shares worth $532.37 million, making up 6.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held roughly 5.61 million shares worth around $234.32 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.