Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.54, and it changed around -$0.44 or -3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $940.37M. DAWN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.35, offering almost -126.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.09% since then. We note from Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Instantly DAWN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.45 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.73% year-to-date, but still down -10.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is -8.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.72 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.90 percent over the past six months and at a -14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.00% in the next quarter.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.28% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 82.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.39%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 8.57 million shares worth $107.5 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC , with 10.34% or 7.61 million shares worth $95.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $21.86 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $18.59 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.