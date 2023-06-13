Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 2.63 million shares of the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.24, and it changed around $6.58 or 17.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80B. PLAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.51, offering almost -0.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.57% since then. We note from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PLAY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Instantly PLAY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.35 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.65% year-to-date, but still up 34.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is 30.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLAY is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.41 percent over the past six months and at a 24.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $561.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. to make $500.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.00%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.88% per year for the next five years.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, and 107.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.06%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.79% of the shares, which is about 7.21 million shares worth $265.15 million.

Hill Path Capital, LP, with 16.59% or 7.12 million shares worth $261.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $127.45 million, making up 6.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $54.93 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.