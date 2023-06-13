CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.90, and it changed around -$1.34 or -2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.83B. CRSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.95, offering almost -45.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.99% since then. We note from CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended CRSP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.12 for the current quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Instantly CRSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.26 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.36% year-to-date, but still down -4.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is -9.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.85 day(s).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.61 percent over the past six months and at a 22.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17,147.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to make $12.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $158k and $1.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 982.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 653.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.40%.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.49% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, and 67.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.01%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is held by 532 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.12% of the shares, which is about 7.99 million shares worth $361.4 million.

Capital International Investors, with 7.63% or 6.02 million shares worth $272.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 5.61 million shares worth $253.92 million, making up 7.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $160.59 million, which represents about 4.51% of the total shares outstanding.