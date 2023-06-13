Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.95, and it changed around $0.24 or 3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.83B. CPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.97, offering almost -43.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.29% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CPG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.09 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 3.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPG is forecast to be at a low of $8.56 and a high of $13.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.62 percent over the past six months and at a -6.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -31.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $685.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. to make $767.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $736.07 million and $853.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 144.70%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -36.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.00% per year for the next five years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 5.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, and 38.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.14%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is held by 270 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 29.57 million shares worth $208.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.39% or 18.42 million shares worth $130.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 15.93 million shares worth $118.81 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $76.89 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.