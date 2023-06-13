Could United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $172.01, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.15B. UPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $209.39, offering almost -21.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $154.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.96% since then. We note from United Parcel Service Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended UPS as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

Instantly UPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 172.85 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.06% year-to-date, but still up 2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is 2.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $190.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPS is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $230.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

United Parcel Service Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.17 percent over the past six months and at a -16.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -23.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect United Parcel Service Inc. to make $23.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.77 billion and $24.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%. United Parcel Service Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.08% per year for the next five years.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of United Parcel Service Inc. shares, and 72.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.85%. United Parcel Service Inc. stock is held by 2,815 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 67.31 million shares worth $13.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.67% or 55.61 million shares worth $10.79 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 22.18 million shares worth $3.86 billion, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 16.87 million shares worth around $2.93 billion, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.