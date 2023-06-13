Could Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 33.73 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.00, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.32B. RIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.86, offering almost -191.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.57% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.59 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RIVN as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.41 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.92 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.04% year-to-date, but still down -2.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 1.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.01 percent over the past six months and at a 18.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 143.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $945.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $1.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $364 million and $551.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 159.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 123.80%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.16% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 68.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.48%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 834 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.00% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $2.45 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.24% or 76.78 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 39.71 million shares worth $731.87 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust held roughly 20.69 million shares worth around $381.24 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.