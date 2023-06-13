Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 7.35 million shares of the Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.72, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.99B. CRBG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.50, offering almost -40.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.21% since then. We note from Corebridge Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Corebridge Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRBG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Instantly CRBG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.45 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.65% year-to-date, but still down -5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBG is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Corebridge Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.44 percent over the past six months and at a 34.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Corebridge Financial Inc. to make $4.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 5.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.72% of Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, and 24.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.03%. Corebridge Financial Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 63.85 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 2.89% or 18.73 million shares worth $299.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $64.08 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $75.69 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.