Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.88M. CGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -71.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.04% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.70K.

Compugen Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CGEN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compugen Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4897 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.82% year-to-date, but still up 23.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 84.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGEN is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -842.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Compugen Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.61 percent over the past six months and at a -2.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.30%, up from the previous year.

4 analysts expect Compugen Ltd. to make $1.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.70%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.56% of Compugen Ltd. shares, and 17.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.18%. Compugen Ltd. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.31% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $2.77 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with 1.49% or 1.29 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $1.31 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $1.18 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.