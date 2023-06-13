Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.01, and it changed around $0.8 or 2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.80B. CHWY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.88, offering almost -35.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.15% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.60 million.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.29 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 14.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.62 percent over the past six months and at a -107.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.60%. Chewy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 165.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.65% per year for the next five years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.52% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 96.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.57%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 544 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.76% of the shares, which is about 17.16 million shares worth $641.47 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 14.22% or 16.53 million shares worth $617.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $156.79 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $133.13 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.