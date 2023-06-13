Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.38, and it changed around $0.26 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.94B. CUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.35, offering almost 0.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.42% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.49 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.09% year-to-date, but still up 17.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 52.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -11.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUK is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 67.25 percent over the past six months and at a 92.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 39.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.40% per year for the next five years.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 23.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.82%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 93 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 13.32 million shares worth $121.86 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 1.95% or 3.64 million shares worth $26.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF held roughly 19310.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.