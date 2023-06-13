Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 3.21 million shares of the Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around $0.32 or 7.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $304.15M. CDZI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.80, offering almost -20.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.17% since then. We note from Cadiz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.47K.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Instantly CDZI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.31 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.20% year-to-date, but still down -5.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is 14.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDZI is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 139.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cadiz Inc. to make $140k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142k and $142k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 195.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.50%.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.79% of Cadiz Inc. shares, and 22.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.71%. Cadiz Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Odey Asset Management Group Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.41% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $30.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.87% or 1.91 million shares worth $7.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $2.71 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $2.05 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.