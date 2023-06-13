Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 6.22 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.45M. BRSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -1112.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.62% since then. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.07K.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3598 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.78% year-to-date, but still down -6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 5.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRSH is forecast to be at a low of $5.64 and a high of $5.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1662.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1662.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.52% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares, and 36.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.97%. Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.55% or 0.32 million shares worth $82096.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.