Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.23, and it changed around $1.8 or 4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.44B. BRZE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.97, offering almost -23.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.36% since then. We note from Braze Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 783.25K.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Instantly BRZE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.84 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.14% year-to-date, but still up 26.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is 37.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRZE is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Braze Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.41 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Braze Inc. to make $114.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%.

Braze Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -78.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.90% of Braze Inc. shares, and 65.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.05%. Braze Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.74% of the shares, which is about 8.67 million shares worth $299.71 million.

Cadian Capital Management, LP, with 8.85% or 5.58 million shares worth $193.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $37.9 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $27.91 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.