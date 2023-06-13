Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around -$0.99 or -15.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.29M. BIOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -448.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.79% since then. We note from Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.51K.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BIOR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.70 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.15% year-to-date, but still up 14.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is 39.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1140.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Biora Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.44 percent over the past six months and at a -4.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -67.20%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Biora Therapeutics Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107k and $104k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -80.80%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.82% of Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 40.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.63%. Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.29% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $4.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.03% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 74323.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.